[Pictures] La Compagnie makes its debut at Milano Malpensa with a direct flight to New York Newark

At 13:50 today 15 April 2022, the first flight of La Compagnie left Milan Malpensa airport towards New York for its first transoceanic route from the Lombard airport. Flight B0 300 was operated by Airbus A321LR(neo) registered F-HNCO.

At the inauguration at Gate 51 of Milan Malpensa airport, the CEO of the French company Christian Vernet and the Vice President Aviation Business Development of SEA Aeroporti di Milano Andrea Tucci held a press conference in the presence of a selected group of employees to work.

“It is always a great emotion when a project becomes reality. Today here at Malpensa we are writing a new page of La Compagnie, offering our long-haul flight services 100% in business class, to Italian passengers and to those who transited Italy for both work and tourism. The Italian market offers a great opportunity for our company but also a great challenge that we want to win in terms of the quality of services both on the ground and in flight,” announces Christian Vernet, CEO of La Compagnie.

The recovery of Malpensa

“In a scenario that still remains complex, we would like to thank La Compagnie” – declared Andrea Tucci, Vice President Aviation Business Development of SEA Aeroporti di Milano – “for having chosen Milan for its new flight to New York (Newark). This flight is for SEA, with its all business service, the flagship of this summer season that has just begun. It is a connection and a business model that caters to an important traffic segment that is well present in Milanese airports; Milan is, in fact, the third-largest European market in the “business” segment for the “Big Apple”. We, therefore, thank the carrier for the investment in our airport and for the strong sign of recovery that this connection represents for the air transport industry“.

All in business class

“The Milan-New York route has always been one of the most important routes for outbound and inbound traffic and a highly competitive route between carriers,” – continues Vernet – “La Compagnie’s 100% smart business class product winks, however to a new segment of damaged and business travellers looking for an innovative product, with design contents, sophisticated stylistic research, comfort and attention to sustainability but with a competitive price. We have decided to focus on a new category of experiential travellers which, according to market research, is a rapidly growing segment and will acquire more and more fields.”

Passengers onboard the first flight to the Big Apple experienced a faster and stress-free check-in and boarding experience. Thanks to the setting of the aircraft, configured for only 76 passengers, boarding and take-off procedures are faster than with any other aircraft. The new Airbus A321neo features an interior cabin layout in a 2 by 2 configuration with fully reclining seats and a state-of-the-art entertainment system displayed on the brand new 15’7-inch screen.

Services onboard

For the onboard amenity kits, the quality of [comfort zone], a skincare brand of the Davines group, was chosen, which will bring on board effective and sustainable formulas, developed thanks to decades of experience in the professional world, constant research and inspiration that comes from their Scientific Garden of Parma. The products are all made in Italy, with particular attention to the environment and using renewable energy to process the products.

At the heart of the business service, there is the gourmet culinary offer with menus and seasonal products with attention to every detail, to always offer new experiences even for the most demanding palates. Partnerships with the Vicentine Chef Lorenzo Cogo and the Salento Chefs Isabella Potì together with Floriano Pellegrino will soon be at the centre of the menus departing from Italy.

For ground experiences, all La Compagnie passengers have access to the lounge at each departure airport. From Malpensa, the Montale VIP lounge will welcome the passengers of La Compagnie so that they can work, have fun or relax in an optimal way before their flight. In addition, a quality personalised transport service is available to and from the airport. Passengers can order a chauffeured car at the time of booking or on their personal space on the website: a high-end, efficient and competitive service between the airports and cities of Milan, Paris, Nice and New York.

To help customers plan their travels with complete peace of mind, all La Compagnies tickets are now bookable at 100% Flex – changeable at no cost – up to 24 hours before departure. Travel dates for promo fares are subject to availability and all taxes and carrier-imposed charges are included in the fare. The Company includes two free checked bags per passenger of 32kg each, making it easier for athletes to travel with their own equipment; for any additional baggage, the current rates apply.

Source: Malpensa24