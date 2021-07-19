All-Business class airline La Compagnie has chosen WFS to support its first-ever cargo carrying service

La Compagnie has appointed Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) to support its first-ever venture into the air cargo market.

It has awarded WFS a three-year contract to handle cargo onboard its Airbus A321LR services from Paris Orly to New York’s Newark International Airport, which will increase from the current four flights a week to seven in September.

This is the first time La Compagnie has carried cargo onboard its business passenger services. Depending on the number of passengers, each flight is expected to carry up to 3.5 tonnes to and from France and the US.

Damien Paries, VP Ground Operations, La Compagnie-Dreamjet, said: “As a global leader in air cargo handling, WFS is the perfect partner to support the launch of our first-ever freight service. We are confident they will provide the same high-quality experience for our cargo customers as our passengers enjoy when they choose La Compagnie.”

WFS also holds ground handling contracts with La Compagnie in Newark for its passenger and ramp services to Paris Orly and Nice.

“La Compagnie has recognised the significant business opportunity of carrying cargo on this prime route connecting Paris and New York and, by choosing to partner with WFS, can be assured of the highest standards of cargo safety and security operations, as well as proactive customer service. We are confident companies moving cargo between Europe and North America will welcome another choice of capacity in the market and we look forward to contributing to La Compagnie’s success,” added John Batten, Executive Vice President Cargo – EMEAA at WFS.

19 July 2021