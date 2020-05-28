Kuwait Airways plans to lay off 1,500 employees (or 25% of its workforce)

Kuwait Airways will lay off about 25% of its workforce – mostly expatriates – newspaper Al-Qabas learned from a source close to the airline.

Last March, the airline was forced to suspend its operations after the coronavirus pandemic. The airline’s management will now investigate department by department where it can reduce costs and lay off staff.

The airline currently employs 500 pilots and 1,300 flight attendants, most of them are expats. In total, the airline plans to dismiss 1,500 of its 6,000 workforce.