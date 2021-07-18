Kuwait Airways resumes flights to Munich

Increase in services for passengers from the Gulf region

Starting 17 July 2021, Kuwait Airways re-instates two weekly services between Munich and Kuwait City. The route is operated on Thursdays and Saturdays with a brand new Airbus A320neo.

“We are very pleased that Kuwait Airways has decided to re-launch flights to Munich and we expect a good response to the route this summer,” states Oliver Dersch, Vice President Traffic Development Munich Airport.

Along with Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways flights, there will be a total of 19 weekly departures from the Gulf region to Munich this July and potentially more to come in the following months.

In 2019, 1.7 million passengers travelled on flights between Munich and the Gulf States. “We are convinced that traffic between the two popular regions will soon recover, with Germany once again allowing entry for fully vaccinated visitors from countries outside the EU,” adds Dersch.

With magnificent buildings and royal palaces, world-class museums, endless parks, high-end shopping and dining, and crystal-clear lakes and the Alps nearby, Munich and Bavaria represent the most popular tourist destination in Germany for visitors from the Gulf region.

Munich – July 18, 2021