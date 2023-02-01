Kuwait Airways launches Budapest route

Budapest Airport has lined up its first brand new entrant airline for 2023, while filling another white spot on the airport’s route map. Welcoming the airport’s 39th airline, the Hungarian capital city will mark the development of its Middle Eastern connections with the launch of Kuwait Airways’ link to the airline’s base in Kuwait. Operating a twice-weekly service from 13 June, the national carrier will utilise its fleet of 134-seat A320-Neos on the 3,192-kilometre sector during the summer season.

The Hungarian gateway will offer 69 weekly operations – more than 14,000 one-way weekly seats – to the Middle East this summer. With connections spread across nine of the region’s airports, Budapest will be linked to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Riyadh, and Tel Aviv.

Balázs Bogáts, Airline Development Director, Budapest Airport, says: “Today’s announcement is a clear signal that we’re committed to ensure our passengers experience optimum choice throughout our network. We are very happy to welcome Kuwait Airlines to our carrier roll call and delighted that they have seen the potential in the Hungarian market.” Bogáts adds: “Whether passengers choose the new flights with the intention of tourism, business or education, we are certain they will be a great success.”