Kuwait Airways’ Blue Bird soars with its new look to 20 new destinations in 2023

?Kuwait Airways announced the launch of its destinations that will be operated for the 2023 season, following the success that was achieved by introducing various new destinations in the previous year, to meet the requirements of its valued customers with greater travel options to various countries of the world. The launch of the new destinations is also based on the directives of the Board of Directors to expand KAC’s network of routes to destinations witnessing a high demand from customers.

The Director of Distribution and Network Planning at Kuwait Airways, Mrs Shorouk Al-Awadhi stated, “Kuwait Airways is steadily progressing towards diversifying its network of routes around the world and launching new destinations that meet the preferences of customers. The company is preparing accurate studies on the feasibility of these markets and destinations, as well as the extent of customer demand for them. At the same time, various destinations in the past year have received widespread popularity from customers and were successful, among them Madrid, Casablanca, Tbilisi and so on.”

Al-Awadhi added, “The year 2023 will witness the launch of 20 destinations around the world, as Kuwait Airways will operate its flights, starting in June to Budapest in Hungary with two flights per week on Tuesdays and Saturdays, to Malaga in Spain with three flights per week on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, to Sarajevo in Bosnia with two flights per week on Thursdays and Sundays, and to Mykonos in Greece with two flights per week on Sundays and Wednesdays. This is in addition to its flights to Athens in Greece with one flight per week on Fridays, to Vienna in Austria with three flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays to Nice in France with two flights per week on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and to Antalya in Turkey with two flights per week on Mondays and Thursdays. Operations to Trabzon in Turkey will include three flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, to Bodrum in Turkey with three flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, to Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt with three flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays and to Salalah in Oman with two flights per week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The company will also operate its flights to Izmir in Turkey from April with three flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, and will be launching its flights to Alexandria in Egypt starting from March with three flights per week on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays.”

Al-Awadhi continued by saying, “Kuwait Airways has included a number of new cities to its winter schedule, commencing from October, such as Barcelona in Spain, Berlin in Germany, Abha, Al-Ula, Taif and Al-Qassim in Saudi Arabia.”

On his part, the Director of Ground Handling, Mr Abdullah Al-Huwailah stated, “With the announcement of the launch of new destinations in the year 2023, Kuwait Airways has focussed its efforts on introducing new products that contribute to providing integrated services to our valued customers. Kuwait Airways will launch the Home Check-In services by the end of February for Royal Class passengers travelling to all destinations except for New York. This service includes allocating new cars equipped with the latest equipment for weighing luggage and providing check-in procedures, issuing boarding passes, as well as designating a bus to the passenger’s home.”

Al-Huwailah indicated that the concept is one of the most important and distinguished services provided by Kuwait Airways to its customers and one of the new solutions to save time for the passenger and provide the best means of comfort for them. The Home Check-In is a free service and optional for passengers on Royal Class. This can be done after the customer completes the procedures for booking the ticket on the website or Kuwait Airways’ electronic application and selects the option of home check-in service, at least 48 hours prior to the flight. Following this, the car is sent to the passenger’s home 24 hours before the departure time of the flight to collect their baggage, with the boarding card being issued to them.

Al-Huwailah stated, “Among the Blue Bird’s latest developments, Kuwait Airways will provide limousine car services starting from the end of February for distinguished travel classes. Passengers must make reservations on the outbound flight through Kuwait Airways’ website or application, 48 hours before their travel date. Moreover, a private car will be sent to their home, taking them to the airport. In addition to this, upon arrival, the passenger can request a car from the Maraheb office at the airport, to take them from the airport to their home.”

Furthermore, the Director of Operations department, Captain Yousef Al-Ali stated, “Kuwait Airways is fully prepared for the year 2023, with its young fleet of diverse types of aircraft having the latest technology and features, and in pace with the best international standards. The company also provides state-of-the-art services of comfort and entertainment on board, from the time the passenger boards the aircraft until their arrival at the destination.”

2/2/2023 12:00