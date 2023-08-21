Kuwait Airways adds Washington D.C. as destination

Kuwait Airways is reinstating flights on a route that has been unserved for more than six years.

Schedules have been filed to launch service connecting Kuwait City International Airport (KWI) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) from Dec. 15.

Flights will operate three times per week using Airbus A330-800neo aircraft.

KWI-IAD has been unserved nonstop since United Airlines ended operations in January 2016 after almost a decade.

Kuwait Airways’ new service will cover a distance of 6,558 mi. (5,699 nm), becoming the farthest in its network and setting a record as the longest in the world to be served by an A330-800neo.