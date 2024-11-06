Door of Kuwait Airways Boeing 777 damaged in airbridge collapse at Dhaka Airport

A Kuwait Airways Boeing 777-300 (registered 9K-AOJ) that operated flight KU283 from Kuwait City to Dhaka, Bangladesh sustained damage to its 1L-door when the airbridge collapsed right after disembarkation.

The incident happened on November 5th, luckily nobody sustained injuries. Pictures that appeared on social media display the complete removal of the door. An investigation by the Civil Aviation Authority is underway.

At moment of writing, the aircraft is still grounded at Dhaka Airport.

