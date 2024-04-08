KrasAvia Antonov An-24 rolls off runway during landing at Svetlogorsk Airport, Russia

A KrasAvia Antonov An-24 aircraft (registered RA-47362) rolled off the runway at the Svetlogorsk Airport in the Krasnoyarsk Krai, Russia. This was reported in the Telegram channel of the West Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office.

“The transport prosecutor’s office has organized an inspection regarding the aviation incident involving the aircraft of the KrasAvia airline,” they clarified there.

According to their information, the incident occurred on April 2 at around 3:00 PM local time. The aircraft, which was performing a flight from Krasnoyarsk, veered off the runway during landing.

At the time, there were 15 people on board the aircraft, including two minors. Currently, the agency’s employees are conducting an inspection of compliance with flight safety legislation. The causes and circumstances of the incident are being established.

KrasAvia Antonov An-24 (RA-47362, built 1976) skidded off the landing runway at Svetlogorsk Airport(UOIG), Russia with 15 passengers on board and came to a stop in deep snow. No one was hurt. The left engine propeller blades were damaged. The aircraft came from Krasnoyarsk.… pic.twitter.com/TOxiux8Adc — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) April 2, 2024

Earlier, a similar incident occurred in Kamchatka. At the Yelizovo Airport in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, an An-26 aircraft veered off the runway. There were 28 people on board, but no one was injured.