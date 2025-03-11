Korean (Air) unveils new branding following Asiana Airlines acquisition

Korean Air has officially introduced a refreshed livery and corporate branding as part of its strategic transformation following the $1.3 billion acquisition of Asiana Airlines. This major update marks a significant shift in the airline’s visual identity and corporate direction.

The newly unveiled livery presents a sleek and modernized look, featuring the word “Korean” in a sophisticated dark blue font set against a light blue fuselage with a metallic sheen. The tail design has also been refined, now showcasing a simplified dark blue taeguk symbol. This change reflects a contemporary aesthetic while paying homage to traditional Korean heritage.

The rebranding is a crucial step in Korean Air’s plan to fully integrate Asiana Airlines, ultimately establishing one of Asia’s largest airline groups. Under the transition strategy, Asiana will continue to operate as a subsidiary until its complete incorporation into Korean Air by 2027. Once the merger is finalized, the airline group is projected to become the world’s 12th-largest by international capacity, potentially commanding over half of South Korea’s passenger market.

Beyond the flagship airline’s rebranding, Korean Air also intends to consolidate its low-cost carriers with Asiana’s budget subsidiaries into a single entity. This move aims to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance competitiveness in the increasingly dynamic budget airline sector.

Korean Air’s CEO, Walter Cho, has emphasized that despite these significant changes, the airline remains steadfast in its commitment to safety and service excellence.