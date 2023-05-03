Korean Air unveils exclusive livery to support Busan’s bid for World Expo 2030

Korean Air has unveiled a special livery for a Boeing 777-300ER at Incheon International Airport, designed to support South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan. The livery features the globally renowned K-pop group BLACKPINK, which has 1.5 million fans worldwide and is currently on a world tour.

The plane will make its first flight on May 4 from Seoul-Incheon to Paris-Charles de Gaulle, with stops at several destinations served by the airline’s 777-300ER fleet worldwide.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by various officials, including the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea and the CEO of Korean Air.

Korean Air has signed a partnership agreement with YG Entertainment, becoming the official airline sponsor of BLACKPINK’s tour. In addition, the airline is promoting Busan’s ability to host the World Expo through videos on its in-flight entertainment system and in its airport lounges, as well as through articles in its in-flight magazine, Morning Calm.