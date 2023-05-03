Korean Air unveils aircraft dedicated to employees

During a recent employee appreciation event, Korean Air unveiled a unique way to show its gratitude: a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft featuring the names of its over 20,000 staff worldwide.

Painted on the sides of the plane’s classic livery are the phrases “Our Pride” and “We are Korean Air” along with thousands of names of the airline’s employees from around the globe. This custom aircraft joins Korean Air’s fleet of 25 Boeing 777-300ERs and will fly on multiple long-haul routes to Europe, the Americas and Australia, among others.

The aircraft was introduced at Korean Air’s Family Day weekend on April 29-30, where close to 9,000 airline employees and their families were treated to food trucks, cotton candy stands, massage chairs, photo booths and play zones at the airline’s Seoul Gimpo hangar. Children also participated in safety sessions, including hands-on CPR sessions hosted by Korean Air’s in-house Aeromedical Center.

Stars from the Korean Air Jumbos volleyball team were on the scene to take pictures with fans and hand out autographed volleyballs.

Korean Air organised the event to recognise its employees’ resolve and hard work and to provide an opportunity for family members and friends to better understand the airline.

In showcasing the special livery at the employee event, the airline demonstrated its commitment to actively support a positive workplace culture, and will continue to introduce policies that allow its people to feel connected to the company and its culture.