Korean Air to sign contract with Airbus for 33 A350 aircraft

Korean Air is set to sign a contract with Airbus for the acquisition of 33 cutting-edge A350 family aircraft, including 27 A350-1000s and six A350-900s, valued at USD 13.7 billion.

This procurement aligns with the airline’s strategic fleet modernisation plan, replacing older aircraft while preparing for the integration of Asiana Airlines.

The A350 series, known for its eco-friendliness and fuel efficiency, is expected to contribute to Korean Air’s sustainability efforts. The A350-1000, with its superior passenger capacity and extended flight range, will enable Korean Air to operate long-haul routes efficiently, while the A350-900 variant will be deployed on routes such as Seoul Incheon-New York.

Alongside this agreement, Korean Air also plans to introduce 50 Airbus A321neos, 10 Boeing 787-9s, 20 Boeing 787-10s, and 30 Boeing 737-8s, reinforcing its commitment to fleet modernisation and reducing carbon emissions through the adoption of new, environmentally friendly aircraft.