Korean Air to resume flights to Rome and Barcelona

Korean Air will resume its routes to Rome and Barcelona from September after being suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic. The airline has been restoring its Europe network and has also resumed its Milan and Vienna routes earlier this month.

Flights to Rome will resume on September 1 and will operate three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, departing from Seoul Incheon at 13:00 and arriving in Rome at 19:30. The returning flights depart from Rome at 21:25 and arrive in Seoul Incheon at 15:40 on the following day.

Three weekly flights to Barcelona, Spain’s northeastern city known for its art and architecture, will resume on September 2 and will operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The flights depart from Seoul Incheon at 11:40 and arrive in Barcelona at 19:00, and the return flights leave Barcelona at 21:00 and arrive in Seoul Incheon at 16:05 the next day.

“We are excited to welcome passengers back to Rome and Barcelona after two and a half years. The European market is recovering faster than expected, and we are seeing a strong comeback in travel demand. We have recently resumed our Milan and Vienna routes and increased capacity on other routes. We will continue to closely monitor market trends and reinstate our remaining network accordingly as we work towards full recovery,” said Mr Jumin Kim, General Manager and Director of Western Europe Regional Office of Korean Air.