Korean Air to replace its 10 Airbus A380s in 5 years, its 10 Boeing 747-8Is in 10 years

Korean Air plans to replace its 10 A380-800 and 10 B747-8I aircraft with smaller planes to increase efficiency, the carrier’s chief executive officer Cho Won-tae said Thursday.

The CEO confirmed the plan to ditch its 10 Airbus A380-800s (407 seats) in the next five years and its 10 Boeing 747-8Is (368 seats) over the next 10 years in an interview with FlightGlobal.

Asiana Airlines, which is in the process of merging with Korean Air, also has six A380s.

In 2019, Korean Air ordered 20 Boeing 787-10s and 10 B787-9s (in addition to the 10 B787-9s that it already owns) to replace the larger aircraft.