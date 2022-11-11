Korean Air to add flights to China, Japan and Israel

Korean Air will soon resume operations on more routes to China, Japan and Israel after a long COVID hiatus.

Korean Air will resume services to Shanghai, Nanjing and Qingdao in China; Sapporo and Okinawa in Japan; and Tel Aviv, Israel.

Starting from November 20, the airline will operate flights once a week on its Shanghai route on Sundays. The flights depart from Incheon at 8:30 am and arrive at Shanghai Pudong at 09:55. The return flights depart from Shanghai at 13:05 and arrive in Incheon at 16:10.

Flights on the Incheon-Nanjing route will resume once a week on Wednesdays from December 7. Flights depart from Seoul at 09:00 to arrive in Nanjing at 10:30. The return flights depart Nanjing at 13:15 and arrive in Seoul at 16:55.

Starting December 11, the airline will resume services on the Incheon-Qingdao route, to operate once weekly on Sundays. The flight departs from Incheon at 09:05 and arrives in Qingdao at 09:45. The return flight departs from Qingdao at 10:55 pm to arrive in Incheon at 13:25.

The airline has resumed operations on the Incheon-Dalian route once a week on Fridays starting on October 28, and has increased its frequency on Incheon-Shenyang and Incheon-Tianjin routes from once a week to twice a week, operating on Tuesdays/Fridays and Tuesdays/Saturdays, respectively.

Korean Air will resume services on some of its major Japanese routes in line with the travel demand recovery following the resumption of the country’s visa waiver program. Daily flights to Sapporo Chitose will resume on December 1, departing from Incheon at 10:05 and arriving in Sapporo at 12:45. The returning flights depart from Sapporo at 14:00 and arrive in Incheon at 17:15.

Flights to Okinawa will resume on December 1, and will operate four times a week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, departing from Incheon at 8:05 and arriving in Okinawa at 10:25. The returning flights depart from Okinawa at 11:35 and arrive in Incheon at 13:55.

With the easing of Japan’s border measures, travellers are getting ready to visit Japan for shopping, gourmet food, hot springs and golf.

Flights to Tel Aviv will resume on December 26, and will operate three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, departing from Incheon at 14:35 and arriving in Tel Aviv at 20:00. The returning flights depart from Tel Aviv at 21:55 and arrive in Incheon at 15:10 on the following day.

Tel Aviv, an Israeli city where tradition and modernity coexist, lies close to many religious pilgrimage sites and is also famous for its mild climate and the exotic natural scenery of the Mediterranean and the Dead Sea.

Korean Air will continue to meet the increasing travel demand by resuming its suspended routes and increasing capacity, and provide customers with a seamless and convenient travel experience.