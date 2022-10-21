Korean Air strengthens its cooperation with Air France on the Paris-Seoul route

Korean Air renews its in-flight catering offer

Korean Air and Air France are once again sharing their codes between Paris and Seoul

Promotional offers between France and Korea

New selection of wines and menus on board

Korean Air and Air France are strengthening their collaboration from October 30 by resuming their code-share flights from Paris to Seoul by Boeing 777. Thus, 277 seats will be offered daily to passengers. at 2 different times in the Première, Business and Economy cabins.

Korean Air flights from Paris-CDG (T2E):

• KE 902: departure at 9:00 p.m. – arrival at ICN at 5:05 p.m. (D+1) (daily flight operated by Korean Air)

• KE 5902: departure at 11:25 a.m. – arrival at ICN at 7:45 a.m. (D+1) (flight operated by Air France every day except Thursdays)

Korean Air flights from Seoul-ICN (T2):

• KE 901: departure at 12:15 p.m. – arrival at CDG at 6:30 p.m. (daily flight operated by Korean Air)

• KE 5901: departure from ICN at 9:30 a.m. – arrival at CDG at 3:45 p.m. (flight operated by Air France every day except Fridays)

The two schedules strengthen the connectivity of the Paris and Seoul hubs on more frequencies and destinations offered in connection:

On departure from Europe, thanks to the 15 code-shared destinations with Air France from Marseille, Nice, Lyon and Toulouse in France as well as the main European cities (Geneva, Manchester, Munich, etc.).

Continuation from Seoul on flights operated by Korean Air to Southeast Asia (Japan, Thailand, Philippines…) and to the Pacific (Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland).

Due to the bypassing of Russian airspace for greater security, the duration of flights between the two countries is extended by more than an hour for both airlines.

The company is taking advantage of this news to launch a promotional campaign in economy class on the Korean destination for all bookings by early November 2022. Passengers can already take advantage of these exceptional fares for trips until July 31 next: from €818* departing from Paris-CDG and from €820* departing from Province.

As a reminder, no more test is necessary to travel to South Korea or in connection, only the completed K-ETA (Electronic Travel Authorization) form must be presented at check-in for the flight.

Paris, October 21, 2022