Korean Air orders additional 20 Airbus A321neo aircraft

Korean Air has placed an order for 20 additional Airbus A321neo aircraft as part of the airline’s fleet modernisation plans.



The airline’s A321neo is a single-aisle aircraft configured in a two-class layout of 182 seats – eight in Prestige Class and 174 in economy. Prestige Class passengers enjoy fully lie-flat seats, and the fleet features an Airbus Airspace cabin for enhanced passenger comfort and cabin ambience. Passengers also will have Wi-Fi access to stay connected.



Korean Air has taken delivery of eight out of its initial order of 30, with the first delivery having taken place in December 2022. The next-gen fleet is being deployed on short and medium-haul routes to serve the airline’s Southeast Asia, China and Japan networks.



“The A321neo is aligned with Korean Air’s commitment to reducing carbon footprint while providing exceptional services. Its contemporary design, advanced technology, and spacious interior redefine the travel experience,” said Jong Seok (Jason) Yoo, Executive Vice President and Chief Safety & Operating Officer, Korean Air.



Korean Air is committed to fleet modernisation for operational safety, sustainability, and an enhanced passenger experience. The airline will take delivery of 110 new next-gen aircraft in the coming years including 20 additional A321neos; 10 Boeing 787-9s; 20 Boeing 787-10s; and 30 Boeing 737-8s. The airline will also sequentially retire its A330-300s and Boeing 777-200ERs.