Korean Air is repositioning the legendary Boeing 747-8 between Paris-CDG and Seoul from 22 May

Starting May 22, Korean Air will increase its capacity on the route between Paris and Seoul to meet growing customer demand by positioning the legendary 747-8 on daily flights.

A 30% increase in seat capacity on the Paris-Seoul route

The Boeing 747-8 benefits from the last 3 long-haul travel cabins equipped with 368 seats divided into 6 First Class, 48 Prestige Class and 314 Economy Class.

The Prestige cabin has armchairs that turn into real fully flat beds. It is divided into 22 seats on the upper deck and 26 on the main deck. This aircraft will replace the current Boeing 777, which can accommodate 277 passengers at the usual times at CDG Terminal 2E, arrival KE901 at 6:30 p.m. and departure KE902 at 9:00 p.m.

Korean Air is increasing seat capacity by 30% with this change of aircraft and thus increasing connection opportunities at Incheon airport as its network resumes strongly to Asia-Pacific.

Note that in addition to this reinforced daily service from May 2023, Korean Air offers a second schedule thanks to the codeshare agreement with Air France, which operates 6 flights per week between Paris and Seoul.

The return of an icon to Paris

The Boeing 747 is a truly iconic aircraft of air transport. Production was definitively completed in January 2023 and of the 1,574 examples produced since 1970, there are currently only 400 models in circulation worldwide. The Korean company still has 21 today, 10 of which are dedicated to passenger transport.

Of 67 weekly flights connecting 14 European airports to Seoul, France will be the only one of the 12 countries served to operate a Boeing 747. Korean Air will become the only company to offer aviation enthusiasts the possibility of boarding a Boeing 747 from the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport.

Thanks to state-of-the-art technology, fuel efficiency has been improved and the noise level and carbon emissions have also been considerably reduced on this model. This increased performance makes the Boeing 747 a durable, new-generation, comfortable aircraft.

Paris, February 23, 2023