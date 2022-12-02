Korean Air introduces the Airbus 321neo with fully lie-flat business seats

The A321neo will present a pleasurable flight experience for short-haul travellers by providing inflight internet, a sophisticated cabin interior, and advanced personal inflight entertainment systems.

“We are delighted to receive our first A321neo, which will be a great asset to our fleet, network and passengers,” said Soo Keun Lee, Executive Vice President and Chief Safety & Operation Officer of Korean Air. “This fuel-efficient, next-generation A321neo will bring our customers’ experience to a new level with the award-winning Airspace cabin and fully lie-flat business class seats.”

“By adding the A321neo to its fleet, Korean Air will benefit from enhanced operational efficiency and the highest levels of in-flight comfort,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International. “With the A321neo’s per-seat fuel improvements of at least 25% compared with Korean Air’s previous generation same-sized fleet, the airline will reduce its operating costs significantly, as well as emissions at the same time.”