Korean Air flight faces severe turbulence, injuring 14

Korean Air flight KE197 from Seoul to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, experienced severe turbulence, causing minor injuries to 14 people, including 10 passengers and four crew members.

The incident occurred about one hour into the flight near Tianjin, China, as the Airbus A330-300 registered HL7710 carrying 281 passengers encountered intense turbulence amid lightning and thunder.

The chaos lasted for approximately 15 seconds, causing meal trays and food to be scattered throughout the cabin. Passengers described the scene as frightening, with some taking to social media to share their experiences.

Despite the turbulence, all injuries were reported as minor.