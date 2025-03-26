Home Boeing 777 Boeing 777X Korean Air finalises record Boeing widebody order

Korean Air finalises record Boeing widebody order

By
André Orban
-
0
21
Photo Taken In Spain, Palma

Korean Air has placed its largest-ever order with Boeing, securing 50 widebody jets, including 20 777-9s, 20 787-10s, and options for 10 additional 787s. This deal supports the airline’s post-merger expansion with Asiana Airlines and was first announced at the 2024 Farnborough Airshow.

The new fleet will enhance efficiency and capacity as Korean Air integrates operations under a single brand.

The fuel-efficient 777X and 787 Dreamliner models will strengthen the airline’s global network.

Boeing and Korean Air celebrate a 50-year partnership, with this order reinforcing their long-term collaboration.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2001-2021 - Aviation24.be - FKA Luchtzak.be