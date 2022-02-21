Korean Air embraces sustainable aviation fuel on its Seoul – Paris route

The Korean airline will use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on its route between Paris and Seoul Incheon. It will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%.

A first step towards “greener” aviation for Korean Air, which is adopting sustainable fuel on its Paris Charles de Gaulle – Seoul Incheon route. The South Korean company wants to reduce its greenhouse gases and this new fuel would reduce emissions by nearly 80% from the manufacturing stage to consumption.

However, its price is two to five times higher than conventional aviation kerosene. Made from waste and more environmentally friendly materials, SAF does not use fossil fuels and can be blended with jet fuel to reduce carbon emissions.