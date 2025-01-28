Korean Air Cargo and Vienna Airport extend partnership through 2028

Korean Air Cargo has extended its cargo handling agreement with Vienna Airport for another four years, solidifying a partnership that began in 2004. This renewal underscores Vienna Airport’s position as a premier cargo hub for Central and Eastern Europe, with plans to enhance logistics systems, marketing initiatives, and freight services.

Currently operating up to ten weekly flights between Seoul-Incheon and Vienna using a fleet of Boeing 747 and 777 freighters, Korean Air Cargo facilitates the transport of electronic and pharmaceutical goods from Asia to Europe.

Vienna Airport’s 24/7 operational readiness, modern facilities, and strategic location make it a vital node for intercontinental airfreight, ensuring rapid transshipment and access to key European markets within 24–48 hours.