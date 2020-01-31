Korean Air becomes Budapest’s latest airline

Budapest Airport’s record growth continues as the Hungarian capital announces yet another new airline for summer 2020. Korean Air, the flag carrier of South Korea, will operate three-times-weekly from its Seoul Incheon hub to Budapest from 23 May to 17 October. Its arrival means that Central and Eastern Europe’s leading gateway will offer a daily summer service to Seoul, offering more choice and convenience than ever.

Korean Air’s new offering more than proves the high demand in this growing market and to and from Northeast Asia generally. Budapest’s summer 2020 capacity to Northeast Asia has grown by more than 100% against summer 2019. Hungary’s capital now proudly boasts non-stop long-haul routes to Beijing, Chongqing, Sanya, Seoul, and Shanghai in Northeast Asia, along with Chicago, Doha, Dubai, New York, Philadelphia, and Toronto.

Commenting on Korean Air’s announcement, Kam Jandu, CCO, Budapest Airport, says: “It is great to see that there is yet another long-haul flight being launched from Budapest to Seoul in May. The market demand to and from Korea is considerable enough to support these three new weekly flights and the BUD team are fully committed to supporting Korean Air in what is sure to become yet another successful new route.”