Air Lease Corporation delivers first of ten Boeing 787-10 aircraft to Korean Air

Boeing and Korean Air earlier announced the airline’s intent to purchase up to 50 of Boeing’s highly fuel-efficient widebody airplanes, including 20 777-9s and 20 787-10s with options for 10 more of the largest 787 Dreamliner variant.

Air Lease Corporation (ALC) has delivered the first of ten Boeing 787-10 aircraft to Korean Air. This delivery marks the beginning of a series of 787-10s that ALC will lease to the Korean flag carrier from its order book with Boeing. The aircraft will play a key role in Korean Air’s fleet, serving major global destinations as part of the airline’s flagship operations.

ALC’s CEO, John L. Plueger, expressed enthusiasm for continuing the company’s long-standing partnership with Korean Air, supporting the airline’s growth. Walter Cho, Chairman and CEO of Korean Air, highlighted the importance of the 787-10 in strengthening the airline’s future operations and relationship with ALC.

Currently, ALC has five other Boeing aircraft on long-term lease to Korean Air, including two 777-300ERs and three 737-800s.

