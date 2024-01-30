KM Malta Airlines and Lufthansa Group ink codeshare agreement

KM Malta Airlines (KM) and Lufthansa Group (LHG) have signed a bilateral codeshare agreement, effective from March 31, 2024. The partnership includes Lufthansa (LH), Austrian Airlines (OS), Brussels Airlines (SN), and Swiss (LX).

The agreement allows customers to book a single ticket for multiple flights involving KM, LH, LX, OS, and SN, offering a seamless travel experience. KM Malta Airlines will expand its reach to thirty-five new European destinations through LHG services, and Lufthansa Group will place their codes on KM Malta Airlines flights between Malta and Munich, Vienna, Brussels, and Zurich.

The collaboration aims to enhance the presence of KM Malta Airlines in the European market and provide additional advantages to customers. The Summer 2024 schedule will include 17 airports across 15 key European cities.

KM Malta Airlines Ltd. is the new airline of the Maltese Islands and it will perform its first flight at the beginning of the summer season on the 31st of March 2024. It is to replace the current flag carrier of Malta, Air Malta, which has been struggling financially ever since its creation in 1973 because of political interference over the years which ultimately led its demise.

KM Malta Airlines operates a young single-type aircraft fleet of 8 fuel-efficient Airbus 320neos, in a two-class configuration with a flexible Business Class cabin averaging 168 total saleable seats with up to 36 Business Class seats.

Source: The Independent (Malta), Wikipedia, KM Malta Airlines