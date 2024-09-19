KM Malta Airlines adds two extra weekly flights to Brussels Airport

KM Malta Airlines has announced the addition of two extra weekly flights to its Brussels route, bringing the total number of weekly services to nine between October 28 and December 16, 2024. The new flights, scheduled for Mondays and Fridays, cater to increased demand for travel between Malta and Belgium.

The additional flights will depart Malta at 06:00 and arrive in Brussels at 09:05, with return flights from Brussels at 10:00, landing in Malta at 12:50. The airline continues to operate its regular daily service in the late afternoon.

Bookings for the new flights are available through all sales channels.