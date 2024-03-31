KM Malta Airlines took off on this Easter Sunday

Malta’s new national airline, KM Malta Airlines, took its inaugural flight to Catania on Sunday morning, marking the beginning of a new era in the country’s aviation history.

The airline replaces Air Malta, which ceased operations after 50 years due to financial challenges. Despite the change, passengers experienced continuity as KM Malta Airlines retained Air Malta’s aircraft, albeit with a new livery, its iconic Maltese cross and its airline code.

The new airline plans to serve 17 airports across 15 cities (Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, Dusseldorf, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Lyon, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Paris Orly, Prague, Rome, Vienna and Zurich) and has already seen strong booking demand, including a codesharing agreement with KLM.