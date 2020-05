From Monday 4 May, KLM will resume flights between Amsterdam and Milan.

At the moment, it is a daily flight (KL1629) operated with an Embraer 190 aircraft; the flight will leave Amsterdam at 10:00 and arrive at T2 in Malpensa at 11:40. And then flight KL1630 will leave again at 12:15 to arrive in Amsterdam at 14:10.

KLM has foreseen E190 with registration PH-EZW for that flight.