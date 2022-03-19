KLM / Air France to raise ticket price amid rising fuel prices; Lufthansa Group closely follows market

From next Friday, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will add a fuel surcharge on long-haul tickets due to the strong price increase of oil. Sister company Air France will also forward the extra cost to its passengers. During the latest press of Brussels Airlines, CEO Peter Gerber said to Aviation24.be that the Lufthansa Group hedged fuel contracts and that the airline group closely follows the market.

Depending on destination and travel class, KLM will add the fuel surcharge, an economy passenger for a flight between Amsterdam, The Netherlands and New York, United States will have to pay €40 extra. A business class passenger €100.

During the latest press of Brussels Airlines, CEO Peter Gerber said to Aviation24.be that the Lufthansa Group hedged fuel contracts and that the airline group closely follows the market.

The major expenses that affect airlines are labor and fuel costs. While labor costs are largely fixed in the short term, fuel costs can swing wildly. Companies are trying to return to profitability after the corona pandemic, the war that Russia started in Ukraine als puts pressure on the airline industry.



Find more statistics at Statista