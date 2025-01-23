KlasJet’s ACMI services take off: record growth in 2024

KlasJet, an ACMI leasing company, experienced significant growth in 2024, with passenger numbers nearly tripling compared to the previous year, reaching 1.2 million. This surge was attributed to increased flight operations, improved project preparation, and strategic expansion.

Key Highlights:

Block Hours Soared: KlasJet operated over 20,000 block hours, a threefold increase from 2023, driven by enhanced technical capabilities, improved aircraft utilisation, and refined planning processes.

Flight Volume Expanded: The company executed 7,680 flights, more than double the 2023 figure, while expanding its operational bases to Belgrade, Dhaka, Munich, Prague, Bratislava, Porto, and Kinshasa.

Client Base Broadened: KlasJet expanded its client base beyond 2023's three operators to include Air Serbia, US-Bangla, Marabu, Smartwings, EL AL, and Congo Airways.

Successful EL AL Collaboration: Despite industry challenges, KlasJet maintained successful operations with EL AL, highlighting the company's commitment to client-focused solutions and operational excellence.

Fleet Expansion Limited: The company's growth was limited by a shortage of available aircraft due to reduced aircraft deliveries from manufacturers.

KlasJet operates a fleet of 14 aircraft, offering a range of capacities for both VIP services and ACMI leasing. As part of the Avia Solutions Group, the world’s largest ACMI provider, KlasJet leverages a broader network of aviation services, including MRO, pilot training, and ground handling.

Overall: KlasJet’s 2024 success demonstrates its ability to provide reliable and cost-effective air capacity solutions while navigating industry challenges. The company’s focus on client satisfaction and operational excellence positions it for continued growth in the competitive ACMI market.