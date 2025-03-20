KlasJet extends partnership with Sundor by EL AL Group for two years

KlasJet has expanded its partnership with Sundor by EL AL Group, leasing Boeing 737-800 aircraft for two years starting in April 2025. This move supports Sundor’s operational capacity and growing passenger demand, continuing a successful collaboration that began in May 2024.

KlasJet CEO Justinas Bulka highlighted the company’s commitment to assisting Sundor’s growth, while Sundor CEO Gal Gershon praised KlasJet as a reliable ACMI service provider.

KlasJet, part of Avia Solutions Group, operates a fleet of 14 aircraft, offering VIP charters and ACMI leasing. Its parent company manages 221 aircraft and provides various aviation services, including pilot training and ground handling.