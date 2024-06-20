KlasJet extends partnership with EL AL Israel Airlines, leasing third Boeing 737-800 aircraft

KlasJet, a leading private and corporate jet charter company and part of the Avia Solutions Group, has extended its partnership with EL AL Israel Airlines. The extended agreement includes leasing a third Boeing 737-800 aircraft to support EL AL’s operational needs.

This aircraft will be utilised by Sun D’or, EL AL’s subsidiary, during the summer of 2024. Executives from both companies expressed satisfaction with the expanded collaboration, highlighting the benefits of increased operational capacity and flexibility.

KlasJet, with a fleet of 14 aircraft, is renowned for VIP services and ACMI leasing, while its parent company, Avia Solutions Group, operates a fleet of 213 aircraft and provides comprehensive aviation services.