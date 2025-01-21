KlasJet expands partnership with Sun D’or by EL AL Group, adds fourth aircraft for winter demand

KlasJet, a leader in bespoke group flights and ACMI leasing, has expanded its partnership with Sun D’or by EL AL Group by leasing a fourth Boeing 737-800. The lease, running from December 28, 2024, to March 31, 2025, addresses increased winter travel demand.

The partnership began in May 2024, with KlasJet providing tailored ACMI solutions. The additional aircraft reinforces the trust between the companies and supports Sun D’or in meeting growing passenger needs with reliability and efficiency.

KlasJet’s Deputy CCO, Augustinas Riskus, emphasised their dedication to service excellence, while Sun D’or’s CEO, Gal Gershon, praised KlasJet’s professionalism and reliability in supporting their operational growth.

This strengthened collaboration positions both companies to deliver smoother winter travel experiences and reinforces their reputations for operational excellence. KlasJet, part of Avia Solutions Group, continues to lead with a versatile fleet serving both VIP and commercial aviation needs.