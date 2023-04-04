KlasJet expands in Middle East market, will operate 68-seat Boeing 737 from Dubai

KlasJet, a well-known exclusive private and corporate jet charter company, and an ACMI leasing service provider, recently introduced the Boeing BBJ2 to the Middle East market and now is continuing its expansion in the region. The company has announced plans to operate a luxurious Boeing 737 from a base in Dubai, catering to the growing demand for exclusive private and corporate air travel in the area.

With the Middle East being one of the fastest-growing business aviation markets in the world, KlasJet has identified a potential niche in the region. “The Middle East market was dominated by smaller business jets and 2-class configuration aircraft,” explains Lukas Petrauskas, CCO at KlasJet. “However, there was a lack of options for larger groups or delegations. Therefore, we are confident that our luxury Boeing 737 will be an ideal choice for extended families, sports teams, business travellers, and political delegations who require a comfortable and convenient mode of travel for their group.”

The Boeing 737, exclusively designed by KlasJet, features 68 spacious and comfortable business-class seats, ensuring a luxurious and high-quality experience for all passengers onboard. The aircraft is meticulously crafted with attention to detail, offering subtle yet luxurious touches throughout the cabin to enhance the travel experience.

Aside from a unique aircraft interior layout, KlasJet also offers exceptional passenger care. “We believe in delivering an all-encompassing experience that surpasses our clients’ expectations. We pay attention to even the smallest details, both inside and outside the private jet, to create a personalised and exceptional travel experience. Our crew members are well-trained in various fields such as human psychology, fine dining, sommelier courses, protocol-related behaviour, professional presentation, and culture-specific nuances, including tailored cabin crew uniforms that adhere to specific cultural norms,” he explains.

In addition to catering to larger groups with the Boeing 737, KlasJet will also offer a luxurious option for smaller groups and high-ranking individuals with the Boeing BBJ2, which is currently under preparations to be operated from Dubai. This thoughtfully designed 23-seat aircraft will ensure the convenience and comfort of its passengers and will feature all the necessary amenities onboard, including a spacious lounge area, a bedroom, and a shower.

KlasJet is a family member of Avia Solutions Group – the largest global ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance) provider with a fleet of more than 165 aircraft, operating on all continents in the world. The Group also provides various aviation services such as MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul), pilots and crew training, ground handling and other interconnected solutions.