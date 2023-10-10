KlasJet conducts emergency flights from Israel

In light of the ongoing violence in Israel, which has disrupted commercial flights, KlasJet is committed to helping those affected by this crisis by conducting evacuation flights from Israel.

During such a challenging time, Justinas Bulka CEO of Klasjet, an exclusive private and corporate private flight charter company, and an ACMI leasing service provider points out that, “KlasJet, has a track record of providing evacuation services in global hotspots. This is a testament to our team’s expertise in navigating complex and challenging situations. We have a wealth of experience working collaboratively with government institutions and authorities on the ground in affected areas, ensuring the safety and well-being of those in need”.

Two emergency flights have already been completed. KlasJet is actively working with charter broker’s requests for these kinds of flights and is ready to partner with pertinent government institutions to guarantee the security and welfare of travellers.

