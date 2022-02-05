King Philip of Belgium blocked for one night in Dubai after aircrew has car accident

King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium are on an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates with a group of industrialists and academics. They are travelling on a military Airbus A330MRTT registered T-058 of the Multination MRTT Unit (MMU) and are currently in Dubai for the Belgian Day at the Dubai 2020 Universal Exposition.

The aircraft departed from Muscat, Oman, yesterday (4 February) and landed at Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE for a meeting between the Belgian delegation and the rulers of the country before a visit to Expo 2020 in Dubai.

The group will have to spend an additional night in the Emirates. Indeed, the crew of the military plane had a car accident, nothing dramatic, but medical examinations are necessary. The pilots were given painkillers, but are in good health.

The return to Belgium is therefore delayed by one day. The aircraft is still at Abu Dhabi Airport.