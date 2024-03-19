Virgin Atlantic and Kenya Airways to launch partnership

Virgin Atlantic and Kenya Airways have announced a new partnership with a codeshare agreement, facilitating increased access to Nairobi and broader East Africa. Starting today, Virgin Atlantic customers can directly book flights to Nairobi through Kenya Airways, while Kenya Airways passengers will soon gain access to Virgin Atlantic’s Caribbean destinations via London Heathrow.

The partnership extends benefits to loyalty members, offering SkyPriority services and enhanced rewards opportunities for both airlines’ frequent flyers.

Additionally, access to Kenya from the UK has been simplified, requiring only online authorisation for visitors.

Both airlines share a commitment to sustainability, with Virgin Atlantic aiming for a fleet of 100% next-generation aircraft by 2027 and Kenya Airways conducting sustainable commercial long-haul flights.