Kenya Airways resumes 5-weekly flights Nairobi-Bangkok

Kenya Airways is reinstating its 5x weekly flights to Bangkok from Nairobi, starting November 21, 2023. This resumption comes after the route was paused in 2020 due to the global pandemic.

With this resumption, Kenya Airways extends its network to 42 destinations, providing convenient connections through Nairobi for travellers between Africa and Thailand.

The flights will operate using the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, facilitating global connectivity through Nairobi. From Bangkok, the flights will continue to Guangzhou, P R China.

Julius Thairu, Kenya Airways’ Chief Commercial and Customer Officer, highlighted the significance of this move, emphasising Bangkok’s appeal as a vibrant hub with diverse attractions for travellers to explore.

The table below shows the flight details:

Flight No Pattern Origin Destination Departure Time (Local) Arrival Time (Local) KQ886 Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri & Sun Nairobi Bangkok 23:45 13:30 KQ886 Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri & Sat Bangkok Guangzhou 14:40 18:35 KQ887 Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri & Sat Guangzhou Bangkok 21:40 23:35 KQ887 Tue, Wed, Thu, Sat & Sun Bangkok Nairobi 01:00 06:05