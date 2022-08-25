Navigate

Kenya Airways passenger from New York found dead after emergency landing at Casablanca

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

Kenya Airways has confirmed the death of a passenger on board its flight from New York JFK to Nairobi, Kenya. According to the airline, the passenger died mid-flight on Monday, August 22.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kenya Airways said one of the passengers on flight KQ003 (operated by Boeing 787-8 registered 5Y-KZC) was taken ill causing an emergency medical landing in Casablanca in Morocco.

Upon arrival in Casablanca, airport medical staff found the passenger inert and confirmed that he was deceased,” the statement read.

The airline has sent a message of condolences to the passenger’s family and friends. It also apologised to the other passengers on the flight for the distress.

KQ003 departed on time from New York JFK on Sunday evening and was due to land in Nairobi at 10:30 on Monday, but was eventually rescheduled for arrival at 19:00.

André Orban: M. Sc. Engineering
Related Post
  1. Qantas announces direct Auckland–New York flights

    Sydney-Auckland-New York route set for take-off in June 2023. Seamless connections between Australia and New…

  2. Norse Atlantic Airways now flying from Berlin Airport to three US destinations

    Welcome! The airline Norse Atlantic Airways, which specialises in long-haul routes, is now flying direct…