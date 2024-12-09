Kenya Airways expands European presence with new London Gatwick flights starting July 2025

Kenya Airways (KQ) will launch direct flights from Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO) to London Gatwick Airport (LGW) on July 2, 2025. Operating three times a week—on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays—these flights will complement the airline’s existing London Heathrow service, increasing the total weekly London flights to 10.

This addition aligns with KQ’s route expansion strategy and enhances convenience for travellers by offering a second UK entry point.

CEO Allan Kilavuka highlighted the strategic importance of the UK for trade, tourism, and diaspora connections, signalling potential further expansion in the UK market: “We are excited to add Gatwick Airport to our expansive network as it means that KQ guests now have more options in and out of the UK and a convenient schedule that suits their travel preferences.”