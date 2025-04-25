Kenya Airways and Safarilink partner to offer seamless safari experiences

Kenya Airways (KQ), and Safarilink Aviation have entered into a one-way codeshare partnership deal designed to revolutionise the way travellers access Kenya’s world-renowned safari destinations.

Kenya Airways’ global customers will now be able to book their international flights and domestic safari connections on a single ticket, creating a seamless and convenient travel experience.

KQ’s extensive international network will now connect with two (2) daily flights to nine (9) key airstrips in the Maasai Mara, as well as Amboseli, Nanyuki, and Samburu.