Katowice Airport achieves record-breaking March and first quarter of 2024

Katowice International Airport in Pyrzowice, Poland, managed by the Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL S.A.), reports exceptional passenger traffic for March and the first quarter of 2024.

In March alone, the airport served 313,828 passengers, marking a 13.8% increase compared to the previous year, with both regular and charter flights contributing to the growth. Notably, charter flights experienced a substantial surge, handling 71.2% more passengers than in March 2023.

For the first quarter of 2024, the airport saw a total of 925,209 passengers, surpassing the previous year’s figures by 16.4%.

President of the Board, Artur Tomasik, anticipates continued growth, expecting over 6 million passengers by the end of 2024, further solidifying Katowice Airport’s position as a key regional hub in Poland.