Euroairlines partners with Kam Air to expand connectivity to Central Asia and the Middle East

Euroairlines has signed an interline agreement with Afghan carrier Kam Air, allowing the Spanish airline to manage and distribute all of Kam Air’s routes. Through this partnership, Kam Air will gain access to Euroairlines’ extensive network of travel agents, OTAs, and aggregators in over 50 countries.

This agreement will help expand Kam Air’s market presence, particularly for its international routes to destinations like India, the UAE, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia.

Euroairlines sees the deal as a strategic opportunity to enhance its connectivity with Central Asia and the Middle East. Both companies anticipate that the collaboration will boost their market reach and growth in key regions over the next five years.

Kam Air, founded in 2003, is Afghanistan’s first privately owned airline, known for its strong safety standards and growing international presence.