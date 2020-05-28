Corona brings Afghan airline Kam Air to Brazil

An Airbus A340-300 from Afghan airline Kam Air is on its way to Brazil as part of an unexpected special flight from China with medical equipment. It’s the first time that an airline from Afghanistan has visited Brazil.

Kam Air was the first privately-owned passenger airline in Afghanistan founded in 2003.

The plane (reg. YA-KMU) flies from Nanjing via Nairobi, Kenya, to the city of Cabo Frio.

Cabo Frio International Airport (CFB) is on the coast of Rio de Janeiro. After Brazil the plane flies to Chile.

Kam Air is currently banned from US airspace and all Afghan carriers are banned from flying to the European Union.

