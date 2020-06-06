DHL Boeing 737-400 freighter, operated by Kalitta Charters II, skids off runway just before take-off at Rochester Airport, NY, United States

On 5 June, a DHL Boeing 737-400 freighter (registered N733CK), operated by Kalitta Charters II operated a flight from Rochester Airport, NY, United States. As the aircraft was preparing for take-off, the 737 exited primary Runway 4-22 southbound onto the grass near the intersection of secondary Runway 10-28.

Two pilots were onboard the aircraft, and nobody got injured during the mishap. The airport authorities communicated that it was forced to close the airport due to the location of the aircraft. The aircraft will be moved away from the runways and the airport hopes to reopen the airport as soon as possible.

Kalitta Charters II (on behalf of DHL) Boeing 737-400 (N733CK, built 1992) veered off runway 22 at Rochester Airport (KROC), NY during a rejected take-off coming to rest on the grass. None of the 3 crew members were hurt.