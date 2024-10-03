K9 JETS expands 2025 routes with new London-Toronto service for passengers with pets

K9 JETS, the world’s first pet-dedicated private jet service, has unveiled its expanded 2025 flight schedule, including a new route from London to Toronto. Launched in 2023, the British-based service allows pets to travel comfortably in the cabin alongside their owners, offering a safer and more convenient alternative to traditional cargo transport.

Responding to increasing demand, K9 JETS has also boosted the frequency of its London to New Jersey service, now flying three times per month in 2025, and will maintain its monthly London to Dubai flights through the remainder of 2024. The new London-Toronto route, launching on November 23, 2024, adds to existing routes to Dubai, Los Angeles, and New Jersey, providing more travel options for pet owners.

Co-Founder Adam Golder emphasised K9 JETS’ commitment to providing a luxurious and safe travel experience for pets and their owners. With plans to further expand its destination network, the company will continue to cater to growing demand.