K5-Aviation takes delivery of its first Airbus ACJ330-300

K5-Aviation has taken delivery of its first ACJ330-300 aircraft from ACJ (Airbus Corporate Jets). K5-Aviation is the largest ACJ operator in Europe with four ACJ319s and one ACJ350-900 in its fleet.

Designed for highly-demanding VIP and private markets, the ACJ330-300 delivers top-end luxury, comfort and true nonstop range to the world.

The ACJ330-300 aircraft will feature a 243m² VIP cabin, installed by Fokker Techniek, the outfitter selected by K5-Aviation. Onboard guests can experience ultimate comfort over 8,650 nm/16,000 km or up to 18.5 hours, enough to fly nonstop from Europe to Australia.

At the end of December 2021, Airbus’ A330 Family had won over 1,800 orders, making it the world’s most successful widebody aircraft.

Toulouse, 09 February 2022