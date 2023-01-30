Shanghai based Juneyao Air launches new routes in 2023, including to Brussels, Belgium

Juneyao Air, the Chinese airline based in Shanghai aims to restore all of its international flights in 2023, the airline said on Tuesday. Flights from Shanghai and Nanjing to destinations in Japan (Tokyo, Nagoya, Sapporo) and South Korea (Jeju) will be restored, as well as other Southeast Asian destinations like Bangkok and Phuket (Thailand) and Kalibo (The Philippines).

Good news for Brussels Airport as Juneyao Air aims to start a new intercontinental route to Belgium. Flights between Shanghai and Athens (Greece) as well as Sydney and Melbourne in Australia will be opened.

Also routes from Zhengzhou to Milan, Paris and New York are planned.

“We’re glad to witness recovering market confidence,” said Wang Junjin, president of the airline.